Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are seemingly the new couple in the town as they have been painting the world red with their public display of affection. The two celebs are definitely not keeping their romance a secret soon after they made it public at Beyonce’s concert. While the couple is currently enjoying their time together, a new report suggests that Kylie is keeping her two kids away from Tim. She is also worried about meeting the actor’s parents. Scroll down to learn the reason behind it.

Kylie shares her two children, Stormi and Aire, with her former partner Travis Scott. The two dated on and off for years and are now co-parents to their adorable kids.

Kylie Jenner parted ways with Scott last year and was later rumoured to be dating Timothee Chalamet. Rumours were rife after the beauty mogul’s car was spotted in the actor’s garage. Months later, the duo made it official by sharing a steamy kiss at Beyonce’s concert. They could not keep their hands off each other and were later spotted making out at the US Open.

After a few reports claimed that the Dune star and the KUWTK alum are looking for a long-term thing, a new source told The Sun that they are keeping it “casual,” which is why Kylie Jenner does not want to involve her children. The source said, “Things are very casual between them – it’s just not at the ‘meeting the kids’ stage – but even if it was, Kylie is very strict about who is allowed around her children.”

The insider added, “She wouldn’t want Travis Scott to bring girls around them, and the same rule applies to her.” Amid the “casual” relationship, the source added that Timothee Chalamet wants the Kylie Cosmetics founder to meet his parents“when the time is right.” But Kylie is reportedly a bit “nervous” owing to her famous parents and spending her childhood in the public eye.

The source mentioned how Kylie Jenner is worried as Tim’s parents are way different than her mom, Kris Jenner, and they might judge her due to their family reality show. “They’re extremely different to Kris, and she’s worried they’ve seen the reality show and will judge her – while in reality she says she’s totally different off camera.”

Well, it seems we will have to wait to learn what would be the new couple’s next step.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Stranger Things 5: Millie Bobby Brown & Cast To Be Replaced By CGI If The Strike Doesn’t End Soon? Writer Offers Insight With Joe Keery’s First Look

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News