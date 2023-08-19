Kylie Jenner is reportedly dating Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet after splitting with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott early this year. However, a new report has claimed that Kylie is still in love with the latter, secretly adding that they even spent her birthday together. Social media users were quick to form their opinions as they rushed to the comments section. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share two kids together i.e. daughter Stormi and son Aire. After dating for a few years, the two parted ways in January 2023 after it was revealed that they spent the New Year’s holidays separately.

Speaking of their current relationship status, according to Reddit’s Fauxmoi, a screenshot shared by famous gossip curator DeuxMoi claimed that social media queen Kylie might be still in love with her ex-flame Travis Scott. The screenshot shared on Reddit read, “Make-up mogul still in love with her rapper and daddy of her kids. They try to keep it a secret but for how long will this work?” The post added, “They spent her birthday together, but planned headlines are trying to distract from the once again renewed romance…”

Take a look:

Social media users thronged to the comments section with the intention to troll Kylie Jenner as one person stated, “One day I’m gonna get whiplash trying to keep up with all the men Kylie is somehow dating simultaneously.”

The next one shared,” She wants that baby no.3 of course. It’s their life goal to have as many (mixed race) kids as possible, all with the same trashy on-and-off boyfriend who continues to cheat on them.”

Another user said, “The way I See it based off everything we’ve heard is that their thing is a casual situationship with no serious commitment to each other.”

An individual stated, “I am sure Kylie is still smitten. She is young and she has two kids with Travis and he is the most successful man she has been with as far as his career.”

And, one concluded, “Her poor kids. It must be so confusing for them. Rich or not they need a stable household.”

What do you think about the entire situation?

