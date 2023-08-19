Selena Gomez needs no introduction. From being a successful singer and actress, she is also the most followed woman on Instagram and runs a successful beauty brand. Not only her professional life, but Sel’s personal life has also always been in the spotlight, especially when it comes to her romantic involvements. Despite being subjected to dating gossips every now and then, there was one such rumour that she somewhat manifested, and it was with ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans.

Among her many relationships throughout her career, her on-again-off-again romance with Justin Bieber has been widely given attention. Despite JB being married to Hailey Bieber for five years now, his and Sel’s fans never forget to revisit their years-old moments.

Even earlier this year, Selena Gomez fans and Hailey Bieber’s fans had a social media spat and the two celebs had to intervene to stop it. However, here we are talking about the time the Wolves singer revealed who she thought was cute among the MCU stars and she immediately named Chris Evans.

Back in 2015, Selena Gomez appeared on Watch What Happens Live and was asked by host Andy Cohen who she was crushing on at that time. In her response, the Only Murders in the Building star said, “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute.” She continued to reveal that it was the first time she was confessing having a crush on Evans in public and added, “Oh man, He’s either going to hate me or love me.” Cohen comforted her by saying, “I think he’s going to love you.”

While nothing happened soon after Selena Gomez revealed her crush, six years later, in 2021, Chris Evans followed her on Instagram. As the news was fresh, rumours came out that Sel and Evans were spotted leaving the same restaurant and studio together. The reports were further declared false as the pictures of the two stars were taken from different years. But, we wonder if this was the power of Selena’s manifestation. Moreover, Evans is now in a relationship with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. On the other hand, the 31-year-old singer is also rumoured to be seeing Zayn Malik.

