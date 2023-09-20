Is Johnny Depp returning to Pirates Of The Caribbean 6? That’s a constant question running in the minds of fans of the supernatural swashbuckler film series. It would be interesting to note that he denied his return during the case against his ex-his wife, Amber Heard. But what’s interesting to note is that if he does, he’ll be making more than all of the five movies in the franchise combined. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Disney had previously announced a Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off starring Margot Robbie in the lead. However, due to reasons unknown, the project was shelved. That also raised hopes for all the fans, hoping the studio would eventually announce a film marking the comeback of the original Jack Sparrow. Last year, producer Jerry Bruckheimer also teased fans as he confirmed the 6th part and shared he’d love to have Johnny back.

How much did Johnny Depp earn from the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise? Whopping $265 million, as per Screenrant. Here’s the salary breakup of all the five films that witnessed Johnny play the leading role of Jack Sparrow:

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl – $10 million

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest – $60 million

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End – $50 million

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides – $55 million

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – $90 million

It had previously been reported that Disney had offered a sum of $301 million along with an apology letter to Johnny Depp. Well, let’s see if the rumours are true, and JD indeed comes back earning possibly the highest salary of his career!

