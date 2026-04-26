The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has finally been dethroned from the #1 spot in the domestic box office charts in North America with Michael’s arrival. The Michael Jackson biopic is the trending movie worldwide, but despite that, the Super Mario movie is set to beat two Marvel blockbusters in one weekend. It is inches away from surpassing Deadpool 1 and Deadpool 2 in its 4th three-day weekend worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Poised to cross $385 million at the domestic box office this weekend

The animated sequel collected $4.6 million on its 4th Friday at the box office in North America. It is the 2nd-largest 4th Friday for a videogame adaptation, behind only its predecessor’s $8.9 million 4th Friday gross. It has hit $369.9 million at the domestic box office. According to media reports, the movie is tracking to earn around $20 million in North America on its 4th weekend. Therefore, it is poised to cross $385 million at the North American box office.

Set to cross the $800 million worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has earned over $411.4 million at the overseas box office. Allied to domestic gross, the worldwide total of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has hit $781.2 million after 24 days. It is tracking to cross the $850 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It might even hit the $900 million on its 4th weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $369.8 million

International – $411.4 million

Worldwide – $781.2 million

Set to beat two Deadpool movies in one weekend

Deadpool and Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, have grossed over $780 million worldwide. Deadpool grossed $782.8 million worldwide and was the first film in the Deadpool franchise. Deadpool 2 has grossed $785.9 million worldwide. According to box-office tracking, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has already crossed the $785 million mark worldwide. Therefore, it is beating two of the blockbuster Deadpool movies in a single weekend.

Can it beat Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool & Wolverine is the third film in the Deadpool franchise and the top-grossing installment. Deadpool & Wolverine have collected $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. It is also the 10th-highest-grossing film post-COVID worldwide. However, the Super Mario movie is tracking to earn between $1 and $1.1 billion worldwide, so it will not be able to beat Deadpool & Wolverine.

Since Deadpool is a popular franchise with blockbuster installments, surpassing them will keep the animated sequel in the news more, giving it the energy to stay afloat amid Michael’s hype. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

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