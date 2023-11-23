Will Smith needs no introduction. The Hollywood star is known for his impeccable acting and rapping skills and how he went on to become one of the biggest actors after coming from humble beginnings. Throughout his adult life, Smith has worked tremendously hard to make a career as successful as possible. But, to date, when he has a conversation about his childhood and talks about his abusive father, the actor turns emotional. He once revealed that he also had suicidal thoughts when he saw his father hitting his mother.

Smith began his career in showbiz by rapping. He became a part of the duo DJ. Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince as his musical career took off. The actor’s film debut came with Where The Day Takes You in 1992 and made him one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

A few years back, Will Smith sat at a round table and discussed his journey. During one of the episodes of Will Smith: Best Shape Of My Life on YouTube, he revealed how he had suicidal thoughts when he was just a kid. The Suicide Squad star revealed that it was the night when his father, Willard Sr., hit his mom, Caroline Bright. He revealed that it was his failure in his mind.

A visibly emotional Will Smith, sitting beside his mother, said, “That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide. That was the only time in my life that I ever thought about killing myself because it was all my failure in my mind.” Will added, “You know, the whole idea of me thinking of myself as a coward was new for her. We never talked about it. The idea that I felt like I should’ve done something was so foreign, so she reassured little Will that there was nothing that he could have done.” His mother reassured him that she never thought he was a coward. She even revealed how she tried to keep things fine between her husband and her kids.

Further in his tell-all memoir, Will, the Men In Black star revealed what exactly happened that night. He and his siblings saw their father punching their mother so hard that she spit up blood. He and his siblings responded differently to the same.

Will Smith has been making headlines for a while now due to several revelations and claims about his personal life. A few weeks back, his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, revealed that they have been secretly separated since 2016 but have not filed a divorce. They were also not living together when Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022.

