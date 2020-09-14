Lucifer 5B: Tom Ellis Shares A Glimpse Into The Musical Episode To Raise The Anticipation

It hasn’t been long since we last saw Lucifer Morningstar aka Tom Ellis in action. But isn’t it human nature to crave for more? While the fans wait for the part 2 of season 5 of the popular show on Netflix, the makers have planned to take the excitement a notch high. The DC FanDome released a new musical clip from part 2’s most anticipated episode. Scroll below to know more and don’t miss the video.

The part 2 of Season 5 or popularly known as 5B, will have an all-singing, all-dancing outing as a special episode in the Tom Ellis led show. Ellis reshared the video that was showcased at DC FanDome on his Twitter handle.

The particular video from Lucifer 5 B, features the devil and Chloe as they investigate a case on a football ground. It is then, the people on the pitch, including the murder victim, began dancing on the tune of Queen’s famous track ‘Another One Bites the Dust’. Tom, who is first shocked, looking at the situation, begins enjoying the whole scene. Watch the complete video right below:

Just a little taste of our musical episode 😈#LuciferSeason5part2 pic.twitter.com/UZpqQOOwdh — tom ellis (@tomellis17) September 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Lucifer 5B will have eight episodes. The show which is an anticipated affair has also faced the wrath of the pandemic. As per earlier reports, the makers have finished shooting the first seven episodes and even the post-production of it. They are waiting for things to resume so they can wrap up the finale.

It was also been said that the makers would get back on Lucifer sets this month itself to wrap up season 5B. In that case, we can expect a release date anytime soon. How excited are you? Tell us in the comments section below.

