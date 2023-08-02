Time and again, we have seen actresses being attacked by the press with their misogynistic remarks. But very often, we have seen these talented actresses take a stand for themselves and shut the paparazzi right away. Emily Blunt found herself in a similar position back in 2015 while promoting the movie ‘Sicario’ alongside Josh Brolin. As expected, she was attacked by the media there, who questioned the cinematographer and his choices.

In a particular press conference, the crew was promoting ‘Sicario’, directed by Dennis Villeneuve with cinematographer Roger Deakins. From the sea of media people that was present there, someone thought it would be appropriate to question Blunt about her physical abilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emily Blunt was gracing the stage with the rest of the crew members when one media member asked Deakins, “What made you want to chose…Emily.. for the to play the part?” The ‘Oppenheimer‘ actress right away cut the person and said, “What do you mean?” I can do a pull up. Well… Maybe not anymore.” Blunt washed down the toxic question with utmost sass leaving the fans in a split. One user said, “Casting Emily should never need justification” Another user wrote, “Emily is the best choice for anything she is Beautiful and talented and s*xy as always” One more Emily Blunt fan noticed that Deakins reacted to the question and wrote, “Roger deakins looked badass for a second there.” Another fan commented, “Emily is the most beautiful member of the team!”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt)

On one hand, Josh Brolin too knew that his co-star is witty enough to shoot such irrelevant questions and hence decided to remain quiet. Emily Blunt is a highly decorated actress with an impressive catalog that boasts of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, ‘Quiet Place’, ‘Jungle Cruise’, and more. What do you think about Emily Blunt’s response?

Let us know and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

Must Read: Jason Momoa Leaves Us Drooling With Thirst Trap Glimpses Of His Bare Body In The Swimming Pool Amid Snowfall, Netizen Gets Naughty As She Reacts “You’re Called Global Warming Cause You’re Melting The Ice”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News