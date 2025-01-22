Emily Ratajkowski seems to have found her slice of paradise in Mexico, turning heads and sparking conversations during her sun-soaked getaway.

The 33-year-old model shared a sultry video of herself lounging on a hotel balcony, sipping a Piña Colada while wearing a striking red bikini that left little to the imagination. Her perfectly tousled brunette locks framed her face, while a bold gold necklace added a touch of glamour to her breezy look.

Emily Ratajkowski Dancing to the Beat of Bad Bunny

As Emily swayed to the beat of Bad Bunny’s EoO with comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudoh, Emily’s carefree energy lit up the screen. The video, captioned with playful humor—“Escaped to Mexico just for TikTok”—captured her basking in the tropical vibe.

Fans, not missing a beat, flooded the comments section with admiration, with one commenting, “God was in a really good mood the day he made you ❤️.” Another added, “Body goals,” while a third wrote, “You look gorgeous..”

Emily Ratajkowski’s Rumors of Romance

Emily’s personal life continues to fuel intrigue beyond the vacation of snapshots. Rumors of a budding romance with Austin Butler have gained traction, with celebrity blogger Deuxmoi revealing whispers of a potential connection.

Speculation swirled after Emily reportedly followed Butler on Instagram, shortly after his split from Kaia Gerber. According to sources, Butler and Gerber’s three-year relationship had been on shaky ground for months before officially ending late last year.

Emily’s romantic life has been under the spotlight since her high-profile divorce from filmmaker Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022.

Their whirlwind courthouse wedding in 2018 and subsequent four-year marriage ended amidst troubling allegations against the ‘Uncut Gems’ producer. The couple shares a son, Sylvester Apollo, now three years old.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Upcoming Project

Career-wise, Emily is set to return to the small screen in ‘Too Much,’ a Netflix comedy series spearheaded by Lena Dunham and Luis Felber.

The star-studded cast includes Megan Stalter, Stephen Fry, and Adele Exarchopoulos, promising an eclectic mix of humor and drama. Emily’s role as Polly, the ex-girlfriend of Felix (Will Sharpe), has fans eagerly awaiting her next on-screen moment.

