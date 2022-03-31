A while ago, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after he cracked a joke on the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Now, the internet is divided into two parts and reacting to the ‘slap controversy’ on the same. On to the new development, Academy Awards have now reacted to Will slapping Chris at the awards ceremony and revealed that he was asked to leave but refused the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

After Will slapped Chris at the Oscars 2022, the video of the same went viral on social media and people across the world reacted to it. For the unversed, Chris made a joke about Jada’s hairstyle “Jada, I love ya. GI Jane 2 — can’t wait to see it,” while presenting an award at the Oscars 2022. Pinkett suffers from a hair condition called ‘alopecia’ and this joke didn’t go well with Will, who walked up to the comedian and slapped him.

Will Smith’s actions didn’t go well with netizens who questioned the Academy for allowing him to sit in the front row even after slapping Chris Rock. Now, the Academy has issued an official statement making a shocking revelation about the incident.

Academy’s official statement read, “Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently,” as reported by The Hindu.

The academy’s board of governors met on Wednesday to discuss the Will Smith and Chris Rock ‘slap controversy’ and to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations of the group’s standards of conduct.

The statement further read, “Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

What are your thoughts on Academy’s official statement on the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap controversy? Tell us in the comments below.

