Spiderman No Way Home was released last year and created a huge buzz among the fans the moment it hit the screens. The plot of the movie picked up from where the movie Spiderman Far From Home left off. It even featured the three Spiderman stars namely Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in one frame. As the movie became a massive hit among the audience globally, the fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Spiderman 4.

While the audience awaits more updates on the upcoming Spiderman films, a recent report suggested that while Tobey Maguire is open to being a part of Spiderman 4, Marvel is reportedly interested in casting Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in the upcoming film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Fandom Wire, Tobey Maguire expressed his interest to be a part of Spiderman 4, his troubled partnership with Marvel and Sony might turn things around for him. While the reports suggest that Marvel will move ahead with the fourth film following the events of Spiderman No Way Home, they are yet to confirm whether Tobey Maguire will be a part of it or not.

Tobey Maguire brought his fans a thrilling experience as Spiderman when he appeared on the big screen in 2002. With the end of Maguire’s Spiderman movie series, Andrew Garfield stepped in with a reboot leaving fans astonished with his performance followed by Tom Holland’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by breaking all box office records with Spiderman No Way Home.

On the other hand, Sam Raimi, the director of the Spiderman trilogy, earlier opened up about the possibility of collaborating with Tobey Maguire during an interview with Fandango. He expressed his love for Tobey and Kirsten and stated that he has no idea whether Marvel would be interested in this idea. He said, ”I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that.”

Must Read: Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams Calls Tom Holland’s Spiderman: No Way Home “Biggest Film Disappointment Of The Year”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram