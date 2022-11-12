The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally closed its phase 4 with the incredible Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and now swiftly moves towards the next. With the next two pages already announced and a majority of the lineup confirmed we already know what is about to come. But amid all of that, there are also many unannounced, developing projects at the studio and they make news every once in a while. Of course, our hint is towards Wonder Man, which is making the most noise. What if we tell you now Courteney Cox has something to do with it?

If you aren’t in sync with the news, the MCU is finally getting in the Wonder Man in their timeline. The character will make its MCU debut with a Disney series with him in the centre. The buzz is that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been roped into play the titular character and entered the universe of Iron Man from the DCEU.

Now if the reports are to be believed, the casting of Wonder Man has begun in full swing and the makers are finalizing the pivotal parts. And if the reports going viral are to be believed, they have now eyed Friends star Courteney Cox for the same. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per CBR reports, Courteney Cox who played the amazing Monica Geller in the cult American sitcom Friends has been approached by Marvel executives to play a very important part in Wonder Man alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. There are no details on what part the actor is approached for, but the rumours seem strong and might turn out to be true.

However, Wonder Man is a series based around Simon Williams, an actor and a son of a wealthy industrialist who is imbued with ionic energy that leads to his superpowers. He has superstrength, electromagnetic manipulation, invulnerability, and flight. The show as per the news will also be a satire on Hollywood considering that the character is an actor according to the comics. Sir Ben Kingsley Is also reprising his MCU role as thespian Trevor Slattery in the series.

