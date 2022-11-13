Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has had a bumper start at the domestic (North America) box office and maybe now heading towards the 2nd best opening of 2022. The Ryan Coogler directorial was released on Friday, though its previews started on Wednesday.

Just recently, its CinemaScore also came in, and it is the best for MCU in 2022. The rating site revealed that the film received an A after polling audiences. Even its Rotten Tomatoes scores are good. Wakanda Forever received a whooping 84% fresh rating. While the audience gave the Marvel flick a 95% score.

Coming back to the point, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is creating a storm at the box office. Now, its domestic opening day collections are in. As per Box Office Mojo, the movie has made a massive $84 million stateside on its first day. Adding that to the $30.8 million overseas earnings, the Marvel entry has made a whopping $114 million worldwide.

If we take its domestic revenue into consideration, it seems like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is heading towards a 2nd best opening of 2022 in North America. It was predicted that the Letitia Wright starrer will make between $175 million and $185 million. Now, as the first-day collections are in, it seems like Black Panther 2 is heading toward that range.

This will put it behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which made $185 million domestically. If Wakanda Forever is able to cross that, then it will become the biggest opening in Marvel in 2022. Let’s see how things pan out for the latest MCU flick.

Meanwhile, there is a bit of a disadvantage for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This movie has been banned in China, which will have an impact on it’s overall box office. Though this is true for a lot of other Marve flicks, including Doctor Strange 2.

