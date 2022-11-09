It’s been 2 years since we last saw Black Panther in Avengers: Endgame. After that, Chadwick Boseman who played T’Challa aka Black Panther passed away, leaving his legacy behind. Now, get ready Wakandians, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is almost here to get released. On November 11, 2022, Black Panther will hit theatres worldwide. Even though other Hollywood projects such as Halloween Ends and DC’s Black Adam have been doing quite a round at the box office, there are predictions that Black Panther might surpass them in worldwide collections.

Now, once again, the cast and crew featuring Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and others have come together to honour Boseman and give the audience a sequel of the movie. However, do you know the approximate budget for the film? Well, scroll below to find out what we know!

As per a report in Collider, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to earn $175 million and $185 million at the domestic box office. However, for the worldwide collection, it is predicted that Ryan Coogler‘s directorial might open with $180 million to mint around $365 million. If these numbers come through, then Black Panther will be the third-highest opening weekend movie post-pandemic.

But do you think it will be able to cross Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? For the unversed, Spider-Man had minted $568 million on the opening day, while Doctor Strange earned $429 million.

Now, coming back to the budget of the film, there are no official numbers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s budget, but as per a report in Screenrant, there’s a number that is floating around. According to media reports, Black Panther’s sequel has been made with around $200 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

