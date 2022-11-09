Phone Bhoot had yet another day of over 1 crore coming in at the box office, and this time around things was even better since the collections ended up growing by around 15%. This is the bare minimum expectation from the film so that it can pass through its first week with fair numbers at least. On Monday the film had collected 1.34 crores and on Tuesday the collections grew to 1.52 crores.

Phone Bhoot was helped to a little extent by the partial holiday of Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday as well which ensured that the footfalls increased. In any case, from Friday to Monday drop too was only around 35%, there were hopes that collections would stay on to be stable. Had it been a 50% or more fall then things would have been okay on Tuesday but the drops from Wednesday would have been bigger. That won’t be the case with this Katrina Kaif, Ishaan, and Siddharth Chaturvedi starrer now since the drop on Monday too has been compensated by growth on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of now, Phone Bhoot has collected 10.71 crores, and ideally, these should have been the weekend numbers as that would have allowed it a solid footing. Nonetheless, now it’s about the maximum distance that the film can cover and gain the most mileage in its lifetime run. The merits are there and it’s all about word of mouth spreading fast enough so that the drops are minimal and the lifetime can comfortably cross the 20 crores mark.

All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: One Piece Film: Red Overthrows Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam At Saudi Arabia Box Office!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram