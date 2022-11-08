Phone Bhoot Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer horror comedy was released last Friday and locked horns with Mili and Double XL. Among the three releases, the Katrina-led film emerged as a low-key winner.

Gurmmeet Singh directorial managed to collect Rs 2.05 crore on opening day and took a 35% jump in the collections on the first Saturday collecting 2.75 crores on Day 2. The film then collected 3.05 crores on Sunday so the three-day collection stood at Rs 7.85 crores.

As expected Phone Bhoot saw a regular drop of around 50% on Monday and managed to collect 1.34 crores. However, the footfalls could have been better. Now as early trends are coming in, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattaer, and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer earned around Rs 1-1.50 crores on Tuesday. This means the total collection would stand at around Rs 10-10.69 crores on day 5.

It is worth pointing out that the average start has played the spoilsport for the flick as the collections are underwhelming. Nevertheless, if Phone Bhoot continues to collect upwards of 1 crore by Thursday, it will pave the way to show growth on 2nd weekend.

Going by the pace and the collection, it is unlikely to become a hit venture hence it now needs to reach a respectable final figure. Katrina Kaif-led film is likely to touch the Rs 25 Crore lifetime collection given the current situation. Whereas two other released Mili and Double XL failed to bring audiences to theatres.

Mili and Double XL collections are below 2 crores so far and screens have already been cut down indicating that both films did not survive at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

