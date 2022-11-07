Phone Bhoot Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends) Vs Mili, Double XL: Last Friday, cine-goers witnessed three film releases at the box office that locked horns with each other. Among the new releases, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer horror comedy film turned out to be an average collection.

Katrina-led horror film opened at 2.05 crore on day 1 whereas Mili and Double XL managed to earn 40-50 lakhs and 10-15 lakhs respectively. Similarly, the horror comedy took a 35% jump in the collections on the first Saturday as it collected 2.75 crores on Day 2 and 3.05 crores on Sunday.

Mili and Double XL collections are 40-50 lakhs and 10-15 lakhs respectively. However, Sunday collections were a bit better for the Janhvi Kapoor starrer as it collected 50 lakhs–75 lakhs while the Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha starrer hardly touched 50 lakhs.

As early trends coming in, Phone Bhoot will stay stable on its first Monday with a regular drop of around 50%. Katrina Kaif-led film managed to bring in Rs 1.25-1.75 le. This means the total collection would stand at around Rs 9-10 crores. Whereas Mili brought in 30-35 lakhs and Double XL raked in 5-10 L on Day 4.

The average start has played the spoilsport for the flick as the collections are underwhelming. Gurmmeet Singh’s directorial needs to stay steady and continue to collect upwards of 1 crore till Thursday paving the way to show growth on 2nd weekend. Going by the pace and the collection, it is unlikely to become a hit venture hence it now needs to reach a respectable final figure.

Phone Bhoot is likely to touch the Rs 25 Crore lifetime collection given the current situation.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

