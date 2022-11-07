Amongst the new releases, Phone Bhoot is seeing the best business come its way. It’s fighting it out at the box office with rise in collections on every passing day. After Friday collections of 2.05 crores, the film rose by around 35% to 2.75 crores on Saturday. Then on Sunday it saw further rise in numbers and brought in 3.05 crores.

Of course it needed to come closer to the 3.50 crores mark and ideally 4 crores. However there was India vs Zimbabwe match and that too right in the afternoon. As a result of that a large number of shows got impacted due to limited footfalls, otherwise at the bare minimum 3.50 crores was there for the taking. One just hopes though that the residual footfalls make Monday a bit healthier and there is limited drop when compared to Friday. As long as over 1.50 crores come in today, there would be something to look forward to for the remaining of the week.

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi’s Phone Bhoot is a spoof comedy and on the same lines as Andaaz Apna Apna. In the hindsight, the film could well have been pitched in that zone as that would have brought in a reference factor. That said, the film has found appreciation amongst a segment of youth at least and this is what’s expected to aid the footfalls during its stay in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

