It has been three weeks since Black Adam was released, and the Dwayne Johnson starrer has managed to top the box office charts each day. The recent DC flick is riding on the ship of success when it comes to its collection. It had a good start and became The Rock’s biggest opener.

The film introduces Johnson to the DCEU and also brings back the fans’ favourite superhero of all time, Superman. For the unversed, Henry Cavill has a small cameo at the end credits scene of the movie. This could be the biggest driving force behind people flocking to the theatres to watch it.

Now, Black Adam has created another milestone at the box office. As per Box Office Mojo, its worldwide collection has surpassed the $300 million mark and currently stands at $319 million. This consists of $182 million overseas and another $137 million domestically (North America).

While Black Adam has managed to top the box office for three weeks straight, that could be changed as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is about to hit the theatres. It is the last big MCU release of 2022, and a lot of hype has been built around it. With the box office predictions and early reviews, it seems like Black Panther 2 will easily dethrone the Dwayne Johnson starrer at the box office.

Meanwhile, as the DC flick reaches a new milestone, the Jungle Cruise actor has celebrated its success. “What a strong piece of #BlackAdam business to wake up to. Our film will be the #1 movie in the world for the 3rd week in a row. Makes me VERY happy,” The Rock tweeted.

“Ultimately, we should all want our theatrical business to THRIVE as we work thru and past COVID,” Dwane Johnson added.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

