When things work for a film, there is divine intervention from all directions. Well, considering the fact that Kantara is at it is based on divinity, things have continued to go well right since its release followed by the Diwali holidays and now even the partial holiday of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The film has been running very successfully now and after Monday had brought in 2 crores, Tuesday turned out to be even better. It’s the north which is now waking up to the film and the Guru Nanak Jayanti partial holiday was being celebrated in this part of the country.

As a result, Kantara collections jumped quite well there and with overall collections, as it is being quite positive, it all fell in place for the film on Tuesday with 2.60 crores coming in.

This kind of positive trend has further reaffirmed that Kantara (Hindi) is now heading for blockbuster status. It has already collected 67 crores and now by all means it will go past the 70 crores milestone once the fourth week is through.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources. Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

