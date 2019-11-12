Yo Yo Honey Singh Wishes A Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti To His Fans Across The Globe

It’s almost impossible to attend a party or wedding in India and not be treated to one of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s worldwide famous songs. Honey Singh, is the most esteemed and adored multi-hyphenate star of the nation.

On the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, the music superstar who is Punjabi by nature, took to his twitter account to wish all his fans across the globe. His tweet read: “By conquering your mind you conquer the world. Guru Nanak Dev Ji Celebrating the teachings and blessings of #gurunankdev wish you all a happy #gurupurab “

By conquering your mind you conquer the world.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji Celebrating the teachings and blessings of #gurunankdev wish you all a happy #gurupurab pic.twitter.com/Iz9q8ZEtDu — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) November 12, 2019

The singer brought an Indian side of rap songs to Bollywood and has been one of the key contributors to the current trend of rap songs that have become a must for all movies in India.

The success of his recent releases ‘‘Makhna’ and ” Khadke Glassy’ has bode well with his fans globally. The music director has been busy performing at concerts in Hongkong, Bangkok and will next be seen performing in Dubai. The fans are excited to watch him perform live and are eagerly awaiting the release of more songs.

