Finally, there is a film which has actually taken a good opening at the box office. The last one to do so was Brahmastra which had released two months back and collected 122 crores over the weekend. Post that the next best was Vikram Vedha, which was low at 36.94 crores. While one waits to see an elusive 50 crores weekend opener, leave aside a 7b5 crores number which would be ideal for a Bollywood biggie, at least from Hollywood something has come with at least 40 crores mark been crossed.

That has happened with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which has collected 42 crores in its first three days. The film collected 15.50 crores* on Sunday and that’s a pretty good number.

In fact, had India reached the finals of the T20 World Cup then the film to have been impacted most would have been Black Panther: Wakanda Forever since this is the one which is actually collecting, and hence a few crores would have been robbed of its total. However, with that not happening, the Marvel film could continue to play well for the third day as well.

Today, there would be a drop in numbers for sure, especially so since a huge moolah has already been collected. However, for the 100 crores mark to be reached, the drop should not be more than the industry standard of 50%. As long as 6-7 crores come in today, the film would indeed be on the right path, and that would decide if it’s a clean hit indeed.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

