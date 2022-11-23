It was a very good second day for Drishyam 2 as the film collected in double digits all over again. On Monday the film had brought in 11.87 crores and while the drop from Friday (15.38 crores) was minimal, Tuesday’s hold was quite good too with hardly any fall. The film collected 10.48 crores more and that’s a very good number. In 2022, so many biggies have hardly managed to get this as a first-day number and here the film is collecting as much on the fifth day, which is excellent.

With this, the film has now moved up to 86.49 crores and in the process, the lifetime total of JugJugg Jeeyo (85.25 crores) has been surpassed. Next in line amongst the biggest Bollywood successes of the year is Gangubai Kathiawadi (129.10 crores) and that number would be surpassed in the second weekend. Once that happens, the film would be amongst the Top-5 Bollywood grossers of the year, and in really quick time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In terms of the lifetime score, the Ajay Devgn starrer would be basically right there amongst the elite league of The Kashmir Files and Brahmastra. Both the films had crossed the 250 crores mark and while that would be too much of a distance to cover, the fact that the Abhishek Pathak-directed film is being spoken about in the same breath is an achievement in itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Rajinikanth’s Baba Is All Set For Re-Release In Theatres, Will It Topple Pawan Kalyan & Mahesh Babu’s Box Office Numbers?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News