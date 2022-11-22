This morning, reports of Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan teaming up for an exciting project surfaced on the web. According to latest media reports, the Drishyam 2 actor has approached the Dabangg actor for the sequel of Bholaa. Reportedly, even before the release of the film, the actor decided to make it a 3 part franchise for which he approached Salman Khan to play the lead in the 2nd part. But looks like, there’s no truth to these reports.

Bholaa is an official Hindi adaptation of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil hit, Kaithi which was released in 2019. If all goes well then Dabbang Khan might team up with the Drishyam actor for an exciting project.

Soon after the reports surfaced on the web, makers were quick to rubbish the news. They recently released a statement and said that Ajay hasn’t approached Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel.

The statement read, “There are news reports doing rounds in the media about Ajay Devgn approaching Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn share a great rapport & friendship, however, Ajay has not approached him for the sequel of Bholaa. Currently Ajay Sir is busy with the post production of his directorial Bholaa.”

Earlier a source revealed to Mid-day, “In Bholaa, Ajay plays a released convict, who helps the police to catch gangsters, in exchange for seeing his daughter. While it is a remake of Kaithi (2019), significant changes have been made to the story by writers Amil Keeyan Khan and Sandeep Kewlani to appeal to the north-Indian audience. Going forward, the second part will not be in the Lokesh Universe, instead taking its own route. This is where Ajay wants Salman to come in, playing a crucial role alongside his protagonist. The second and third parts will not necessarily be titled Bholaa, but will be set in the same universe.”

“Salman liked it as Ajay has given a massy treatment to the actioner, which also stars Tabu. If Salman gives his nod to the sequel, the actor-director intends to give a sneak peek into his character in the first instalment itself. After the climax, the new character will be briefly introduced before the end credits roll,” added the source.

