Amar Kaushik’s film Bhediya is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the film has been in the headlines since 2021 and fans have been eagerly waiting for the horror comedy to release.

Now after months of waiting, the film is all set to hit the big screen on November 25 in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Advance bookings for the film have already started. However, the early response is not good in the pre-sales so far.

As per reports, Bhediya, which is made on a budget of 60 crores, is expected to occupy around 2500-3000 screens in the domestic market. The film also received a UA certificate from the censor board with an approved runtime of 2hr 36min or 156 mins. So let’s take a look at occupancy in major cities.

Mumbai

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer horror comedy records nearly 8-10 percent in the city. It is expected to grow as the release date comes closer.

Pune

Around half of the shows are on the filling fast side and 7-9% of shows will get houseful real soon.

Chennai

Though the number of shows for Bhediya is few here, a little more than half shows are on the verge of getting fully occupied. 20-25% shows apart from that are soon to get full.

Ahmedabad

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer has a limited number of shows in the city. Reportedly, only 3-5 percent of the shows have been booked.

Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, around 10-12% of shows are almost full with more than that filling fast

Hyderabad

Interestingly, in Hyderabad, nearly 14-16 percent of shows are fast filling.

Kolkata

Bhediya seems to be underperforming a lot in Kolkata. The advance booking suggests that only around 4% of shows are almost full and over 20% are filling fast

Based on the advance bookings found in these metro cities, the horror comedy is likely to have earned around 2-3 Cr for opening day. On-the-spot bookings are also expected and this will significantly boost the opening-day collections.

