Kamaal Rashid Khan never leaves a chance to take a dig at Bollywood actors and films for different reasons. Not a single day passes by when the self-proclaimed critic launches a fresh attack on the stars while taking a jibe at their films, fees and even personal life. From past some time, the actor has been slamming Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan left right and centre.

Now in the recent Tweet, the controversy King has taken a dig at lead actors’ fees. Scroll down for all the interesting details.

Taking to Twitter KRK aka Kamaal Rashid Khan wrote in a sarcastic tweet that superstars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and others have been helping the film fraternity by charging a little amount and the audience is helping them. KRK wrote in his Tweet, “Our actors are really helping Bollywood by charging little amount only. Akshay Kumar 125 Cr, Ajay Devgn 70 Cr! Shahid Kapoor 40 Cr! Varun Dhawan 30 Cr! And public is helping actors with wholeheartedly.”

Soon after KRK posted the Tweet, netizens trolled him and shared their opinions on the same, A user wrote, “Well, I blame the film producers for agreeing to pay the actors’ hiked fees. If they all refuse to pay Akshay Kumar 125 crores, he will be forced to go ahead, produce his own movies and suffer losses as well. Dt way, he will truly understand the current dynamics of film business.”

Our actors are really helping Bollywood by charging little amount only.#AkshayKumar ₹125Cr#AjayDevgn ₹70Cr!#ShahidKapoor ₹40Cr!#VarunDhawan ₹30Cr!

And public is helping actors with wholeheartedly.👏 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 23, 2022

Another said jokingly, “And what about actors who charged 5k to 10k for Deshdrohi. Don’t play double standard uncle.” “No one should get more than 15cr. Akshay Kumar was said actors are charging too much,he charge In America cost of ticket at most expensive theater is no more $15 in India 1000rupees. Make movies so everyone can afford to go. In USA even a homeless person can go to the movies,” read next comment.

“No actor should be paid more than 10-15 crore for movie, theater ticket cost should be reduced to Rs 100-150, that is max people might pay for ghatiya Bwood movies.” “3 Khan fees nahi leete ghochu unka 50% share rehta hai, ye toh Akshay kohit flop se matlab nahi isiliye woh salary leta hai isiliye 100 cr ki salary,” said a couple of more users.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on KRK’s jibe at the actors’ fees? Do let us know.

