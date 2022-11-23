Actress Saiyami Kher is gearing up for another streaming series after ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows 2’. This time, she will be seen playing the character of a poetess in ‘Faadu’, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ fame. The role not just helped her grow as an actress but also changed her as a person.

Talking about the same, Saiyami said: “Projects like ‘Faadu’ come once in your life and I am grateful that this was offered to me. By trying to capture the essence of Manjiri, not only do I feel I have grown as an actor but also evolved as a person.”

Over the course of filming, Saiyami became emotionally attached to her character: “I am very attached to this character and found a lot of me in Manjiri. I have felt every dialogue and lived every scene thanks to the brilliant writing and the guidance of our director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.”

‘Faadu- A Love Story’ tells the story of a man belonging to progressive India who lies in the middle of choices that need validation. He is stuck between the fabric of economic upgrade and true love. Abhay, an angry poet and dreamer, aspires to reach faster than time from where he can see his rags-to-riches story. During his journey, he falls in love with Manjiri, a poetess who has a different philosophy about life.

Commenting on the show, Pavail Gulati, who plays the lead, said: “Some characters you play in life change you not just as an actor but as a person. My character Abhay is raw and ambitious who is trying to write his own fate while going through emotional turmoil. Abhay has changed me, ‘Faadu’ has changed me. I cannot wait for you guys to meet him!”

Produced by StudioNext, ‘Faadu – A Love Story’ is written by Saumya Joshi and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The show will drop on Sony LIV on December 9.

Saiyami has appeared in many other movies and web series including Mirzya, Highway, Special OPS, Rey, Mauli and Unpaused among others. She has also received awards and accolades for her performances in her career over the years.

