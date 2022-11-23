Priyanka Chopra is not only reigning Bollywood but she has managed to leave a mark on Hollywood as well. As the actor is quite straightforward about everything she does, she recently reflected on her career while revealing how people tried to jeopardise her career.

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying her motherhood with her newly born baby girl with Nick Jonas. She often takes to social media and gives cute glimpses of her daughter leaving her fans in awe of her.

Meanwhile, according to News18, Priyanka Chopra Jonas indulged in a candid discussion on The Ranveer Show about how she’s had people around her who wanted to jeopardise her career, take away from her work and make sure that she wouldn’t get cast because she was doing well. Se went on to add how she went through that phase and decided to focus on light and a little bit of inspiration that one might see.

“I have had people wanting to jeopardise my career, take away from my work, make sure I wasn’t cast just because I was doing well in what I was doing. But that’s not what stops me. I don’t sit and wait and harp on, maybe I will cry one night when an opportunity was taken away from me, but I don’t sit in the s**t. You have to shut off the noise. Focus on the one person who believes in you. Focus on light, a little bit of inspiration that you might see and that’s the hardest thing to do because you are bogged down by baggage and shackles of people holding you down,” Priyanka Chopra said.

Priyanka further reflected on how we all should collectively band together and support other successful people in our fields and shared a motivational note for her fans. “My hypothesis is, we were colonised till 1947. We’ve just about, not even been 100 years, been our own country, our own people. If we only collectively banded together and supported other successful people in our fields, we would be unstoppable in the world. We are one-fifth of the world’s population,” she added.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shed light on a conspiracy theory about her which stated that she had made deals with the devil to become successful and she was a Satan worshipper. While candidly sharing her story, she exclaimed, “Horrible! Haw, Shiv Ji will be very upset with me.”

