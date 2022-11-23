For quite some time, a report has been rife that Hera Pheri 3 is finally in the making but one of the OGs Akshay Kumar (who played Raju) in the franchise won’t be joining the star cast this time. It disappointed Hera Pheri fans a lot. After some time, there were rumours that Kartik Aaryan has been selected for Hera Pheri 3, and apparently, he’s going to replace Akshay in the movie as Raju. This irked the fans even more. Later, Suniel Shetty cleared the air that he has joined the film as another character as Raju can never be replaced.

Even though we know Akshay has backed out, Suniel gave a little hope to the audience in a recent media interaction as he was promoting his recently released OTT series called Dharavi Bank. With it, he debuted on the OTT platform. It also featured Vivek Oberoi in it.

Talking about the Hera Pheri 3 controversies and whether he would miss Akshay Kumar or not, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty revealed, “Of course, I will and that was the intention that Raju, Shyam, and Babu Rao should be together. But like I said, only next week will tell us where we stand and what is happening.”

Going further in the conversation, Suniel Shetty shared how memorable the film is for him and the other cast members. He said, “We were joined at the hip when we did Hera Pheri. Priyadarshan (director) made sure that we looked our characters. Zero makeup, clothes not ironed, the timing of comedy, rehearsals, the dominance of Babu Bhai, two action heroes dropping their body language completely and accepting Paresh Rawal as your boss, the characters around it like Khadak Singh, Kabira…all of them were so interesting. Hera Pheri itself was a very memorable shoot for us and from day 1, we knew that we were on a super hit track. Like when I was shooting Border, I felt it. Hera Pheri is huge as a brand.”

What are your thoughts about it? Will Akshay Kumar reconsider it? Let us know in the comments!

