Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): The Abhishek Pathak directorial is on the spree of smashing records at the box office and how. Headline by Ajay Devgn, the film became the 2nd highest Bollywood film opener of 2022 along with grabbing the 2nd spot in the list of highest weekend collections. It’s Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra that is sticky to its first position in both lists.

Co-starring Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Akshaye Khanna, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajat Kapoor, the film has opened to mixed to positive responses from the critics and audience.

As per the early trends flowing in, the film is likely to make double-digit dhamaka. According to the latest media reports, Drishyam 2 will earn around 9.50-10.50 crore* on the 6th day of its release. With the latest collection, its total collections now stand at 95.99-96.99 crore* at the domestic box office. The film made a total collection of 86.49 crore in the first five days of its release at the box office.

Hmmm! Looks like we have to wait for a day or two more to see Drishyam 2 crossing 100 crore mark after 7 days of its release.

Speaking of Drishyam 2’s day-wise collection the film collection, Drishyam 2 jumped every expectation and opened to 15.38 crore followed by 21.59 crore on Day 2 of its box office. It later collected 27.17 crore followed by 10.48 crore, on Days 3 and 4 respectively.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Drishyam 2 crossing the 100 crore mark at the box office in the first week of its release?

