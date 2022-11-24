Alia Bhatt is clearly enjoying the best of her life after stepping into the motherhood journey by welcoming her baby girl into this world on November 6, 2022. For those who don’t know, Alia Bhatt had tied the knot with the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and within two months of their marriage, they had announced their pregnancy news to the world. Even though there were quite a few judgments from the netizens, the newlywed couple didn’t pay heed to them.

On the work front, for the first time, Alia and Ranbir were seen together on the big screens in the movie Brahmastra which grossed crores at the box office, making it one of the biggest hit films in 2022.

Alia Bhatt is a social media addict. Whatever happens, she posts on her platforms to keep her millions of fans updated. However, ever since Alia Bhatt became a mother, she has become a little discreet. Now, a while back, the Raazi actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the first family picture along with her hubby Ranbir Kapoor and their little baby girl. Sharing the picture, the new mommy announced her daughter’s unique name.

In the picture, Alia, Ranbir, and the munchkin can be seen blurred while a cute little jersey with baby’s name printed on it can be seen in the focus. Sharing the picture, Alia Bhatt penned in the caption, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

Well, as soon as the name was announced, while the whole industry congratulated the newbie parents, there are a few netizens who couldn’t hold their lame jokes on the name and bombarded the comment section. While one wrote, “खुश ” रहा “😂😂😂”, another onw commented, “Raha nahi jata, tadap he aisi hai 😂.” One of them penned, “I thought shiva hoga.” One even joked “Rajpal Yadav ne rakha kya naam?”

What do you think of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby girl’s name? Let us know!

