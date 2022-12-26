‘Expect the unexpected’ is the apt phrase for Uorfi Javed! The actress has spread her magic not only across the nation but also in Dubai. There were recent reports that she has been detained in UAE over her questionable fashion choices but she rubbished all the rumours with a savage video. Amidst it all, a new video has now surfaced where the Splitsvilla X4 diva is describing her vibe and it all s*xy! Scroll below for details.

As most know, Uorfi rose to fame after she created a dress out of a garbage bag during her stay at the Bigg Boss OTT house. She was the first one to get evicted from Karan Johar’s how but continues to be the most successful one so far. In the past, we have seen her create dresses with materials like band-aids, electric wires, blades, clocks amongst others.

Uorfi Javed (Urfi Javed) was roped in by Amazon Mini TV for a fun rapid fire called ‘Being Spicy With Uorfi’. The actress shared the collaboration video on her Instagram handle. One of the fun questions required the actress to describe her ‘vibe.’ To this, she reacted, “Gutsy, b**by and a lot of skin show.”

Just not that, Uorfi Javed was asked about her first date look. She reacted, “We can start on something and maybe end on nothing?” Well, that was quite a spicy answer we have to accept!

When asked what she wouldn’t wear to a date, Uorfi answered, “Mujhe na normal kapde nahi pehenke jaane hai date pe. Mujhe bori pathhar hi pehenke jana hai. Nahi pasand aya toh usko bori me daala, pathhar se maara; baat hi khatam ho gayi wahi pe (I don’t want to wear normal clothes. I’d wear something with a sack and stones. If I don’t like him, I’ll force him into the sack, beat him with stones and get over with).”

Take a look at the viral video ft Uorfi Javed on Datebaazi below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

