Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma sent shock waves across the nation with her unfortunate death. She was just 20 years old and allegedly hanged herself to death at the makeup room of her rumoured boyfriend, Sheezan Khan. While an investigation is underway, BJP MLA Ram Kadam has made it all about ‘love jihad.’ Scroll below for more details!

Tunisha was reportedly in love with her Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan. She has multiple lovey-dovey pictures with him on her Instagram handle. Her mother recently confirmed the reports and accused Khan of abetting the suicide of her daughter.

Amidst it all, it is sad that BJP member Ram Kadam has politicized the death of Tunisha Sharma and made it about religion. “The case will be thoroughly probed and all aspected will be considered whether it is a case of love jihad or anything. The accused will not be spared. Tunisha’s family will get justice 100%,” he told India TV.

Take a look at the statement by BJP MLA on Tunisha Sharma’s death below:

There were also alleged rumours that Tunisha Sharma was pregnant at the time of her death. But the post-mortem has clarified all the rumours and confirmed that the actress passed away due to suffocation. Section 306 of the IPC has been levelled against Sheezan Khan after her mother filed an official complaint and the rumoured boyfriend is currently being questioned by the police.

Meanwhile, Tunisha’s uncle Pawan also confirmed her breakup with Sheezan about 15 days ago. He claimed that her mother also tried to talk to the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor about how her daughter has gotten into depression but all in vain. The family is now demanding justice and wants Khan behind bars.

No suicide note was recovered from the Vasai sets where Tunisha Sharma died by suicide.

