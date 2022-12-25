Bogg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is the current obsession of the netizens and the paparazzi so much that she even became one of the most Googled Asian celebrities of this year. Recently, the actress was all over the news over a rumour that the Dubai police detained her for her revealing clothes during a shoot. But all that cleared up eventually, and Uorfi said it was a misunderstanding and she was back in the city. Once again, the paparazzi spotted her at the airport and in one of those quirky outfits making the netizens spill their opinions all over the comment section.

Uorfi is often spotted by the media on the streets of Mumbai posing in bold dresses, for which she is most of the time called out by the netizens, but that does not bother the actress at all. She never backs out of unmasking those who misbehave with her or threaten her.

This time Uorfi Javed sported a backless bralette paired with cargo pants, and that, too, was not a regular one! The pant had a cut-out detail around her b*tt, and the entire outfit was pink. She also draped a pink [different shade] checkered jacket on her and huge sunglass, completing her ‘airport look’. She was spotted at the airport, and her video clip was shared on Instagram. As soon as the clip was posted on the photo-sharing app, netizens could not contain themselves from commenting. Take a look at some of the amusing comments.

“aagayi airport ki safai karne wali 😂😂”

“Koi ande Aur tamatar se iska swagat karo…😂😂”

“Ye fir a gyi Dubai bhi preshan ho gya is se”

“Full pant pahen ke chala nhi ja rha hai kya 😂😂😂😂”

“kapde bhi panah mangte hain ab to tumse 😂😂😂😂”

As that saying goes, bad publicity is also publicity; Uorfi Javed is a living, breathing example of that; almost most of the time, she gets trolled for what she does, yet the netizens cannot stop themselves from noticing her!

Take a look at her viral clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

