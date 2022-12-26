Shefali Sharma, the actress well-known for portraying Bani in ‘Bani-Ishq da Kalma’, has been part of several movies like ‘Toofan Singh’, ‘Sooran’, and many more. She opened up about doing reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ and why Shehnaaz Gill is her favourite contestant from the show so far.

When asked about doing ‘Bigg Boss’, Shefali said: “I am a little sceptical about doing the show as I am not sure whether I will be able to fit it. But there is a different section of the audience that watches reality TV, as they get to see celebrities without any filters. The audience connects with you and not with what you play on screen in a TV show.”

Shefali Sharma added, “Yes, there are advantages and disadvantages, but the format is such that there are fights and personal attacks that are shown which I personally don’t like so I am not sure if I would want to place myself there.”

Shefali Sharam continued, “A very well-known casting agency’s coordinator asked me that he would want to recommend my name for ‘Bigg Boss’, but I said no, it is just not my cup of tea. In real life, too, I can’t handle arguments and fights, and my heart rate goes up. My husband keeps saying I should do it; he says that if negativity can spread, so can positivity, so I should go there and spread positivity.”

When asked about her favourite contestant from all the seasons of ‘Bigg Boss’, the ‘Sanjog’ actress said: “Shehnaaz Gill is my favourite contestant because she never tried to pretend anything and was herself, and she is fun to watch, and I also have that Punjabi connection with her.”

