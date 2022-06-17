TV sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has enjoyed a successful run over the years. One of the most favourite characters of the audience, Dayaben, earlier played by Disha Vakani, is all set to be seen on the show after four years.

If sources are to be believed, actress Rakhi Vijan popularly remembered for her iconic character Sweety Mathur from the ’90s sitcom ‘Hum Paanch’ has been shortlisted for the role of Dayaben.

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi had recently informed the media that the famous character will return to the story but he can’t confirm the comeback of Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben.

The audience of the show are missing their favourite Disha Vakani. The actress will always remain the foremost memorable. From her signature ‘Hey Maa Maataji’ to her ‘Tapu Ke Papa’ – fans miss everything about her character. Vakani took a maternity break in September 2017 and never came back.

A source says: “Rakhi Vijan has been approached for essaying the role of Dayaben. Rakhi is one among the most talented actresses. She has a fine comic timing.”

Vijan has been earlier part of shows like ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’, ‘Banegi Apni Baat’, ‘Naagin 4’. She has also featured in Bollywood movies like ‘Golmaal Returns’. The actress also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 2’.

From quite some time, Disha Vakani’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become the talk of the town. Earlier, Asit Kumaar Modi revealed that Dayaben character will return to the show with or without Disha.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani went on a maternity break in 2018 and hasn’t returned yet. The actress recently welcomed her 2nd baby a boy.

