Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has done it. It’s now the third biggest rom-com ever as it has gone past the lifetime collections of Dream Girl. The Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha starrer had collected 142.26 crores in its lifetime and the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor has gone ahead of that by a little distance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the Luv Ranjan film was released, it seemed like a good contender to be the highest-grossing rom-com ever by going past even Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, considering the merits. However the times are different post-pandemic and with an uneven extended first week, the next big target for the film was Tanu Weds Manu Returns. While in its final run, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar may just about manage to touch 150 crores (though it’s only an outside chance), unfortunately, it would stay below Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut starrer.

This is how the lifetime total of Top-10 romcoms looks like:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 188.92 crores Tanu Weds Manu Returns – 152 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 146 crores* (still playing) Dream Girl – 142.26 crores Bala – 117 crores Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 116.60 crores Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – 109 crores De De Pyaar De – 103.50 crores Pati Patni aur Woh – 97 crores Luka Chuppi – 95 crores

In the Top-5 romcoms, both Ranbir Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana have two films each, which shows how well they have connected with youth over the years. With Dream Girl 2 coming up next, Ayushmann is assured of this positioning, which is always a great news for the industry.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Gumraah Box Office Day 8: Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Adds On To Bollywood Flops But Should Have Done Better

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News