Today i.e., April 14 marks Bollywood’s adorable couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first wedding anniversary. The couple, who got married last year in the presence of their family members and close friends, welcomed their first baby- a girl in November. The duo has been sending their fans into a tizzy ever since they began dating. From their secret vacation to keeping their intimate wedding under wraps, their love life has always been the talk of the town. Before Alia, RK made headlines for his alleged love affair with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

However, it was during their appearance on an award show, that the Raazi actress declared her love and officially said ‘I love you’ in the presence of the entire entertainment industry. It’s been a year since they tied the knot, and every time she posts an unseen photo of them together, it takes the web by storm, in no time.

On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, we bring you an exciting throwback story of the time when Alia Bhatt gave an epic comeback after she was asked about her then-boyfriend’s past love life. During her interview with Filmfare in 2019, Darlings actress was asked about RK’s ‘troubled past’ which involved Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Alia Bhatt told the reputed magazine, “Let me tell you he’s not difficult. He’s a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s way better a person than I am. And about getting married? Well, that’s the only thing that’s irritating right now. Every morning I wake up to the news that I’m getting married. I tell him what the hell. I guess he’s used to it.”

When asked about Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘troubled past’, the Raazi Actress gave an epic comeback and said, “How does it matter? It’s part of someone’s life, and who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon.”

Well, we totally agree with Alia Bhatt’s every single word she has said about the Brahamastra actor, don’t you?

