A rather interesting discussion between Shehnaaz, Raghav and Siddharth regarding ‘100 mein kitne sau(100) hain’ was caught on camera on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The video clip shows Shehnaaz posing as a journalist and asking Raghav a question that totally confounds the latter. Raghav appears to be stumped by the question ‘100 mein kitne sau hain?’ and can be seen visibly confused and trying to figure out an answer in his head.

Fortunately for Raghav, Siddharth joins in and saves the day and gives an answer to Shehnaaz’s question.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s the answer? Check out the BTS video released by the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to find out.

Check Out the BTS video from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial)

A Salman Khan Film production, the film is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance.

The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Rs 750 Salary In 1983 For Campa Cola’s Ad Has Seen An Unimaginable Hike Of 10 Million % Compared To The Crores He Charged Pepsi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News