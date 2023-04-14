Salman Khan is the talk of the town right now. With his upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor has been grabbing headlines for one thing or the other. Recently reports of his fee for the film went viral. The actor who charges a ten-digit amount for a single film also takes crores for an ad.

Khan started his career through ads, and you might have often spotted him in old advertisements of the 80s. A campa cola ad starring him and Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, often goes viral online.

This ad went on air in 1983, where the Tiger actor can be seen enjoying Campa Cola, a popular soft drink in that era. However, in an interview, the actor disclosed his salary for working on this ad. Scroll down to read the details.

In an interview with the PT, Salman Khan said that he was paid Rs 750 for the Campa – Cola ad. However, his first salary was just Rs 75, which he earned as a background dancer for an event. Then after the Cola ad, he hiked his fee to 1500 Rs which was a lot in those days. He kept earning the same amount for quite some time until he was signed for Maine Pyaar Kiya for a sum of 31,000 (31K).

But then, slowly, the actor climbed up the ladder to success, which made him one of the highest-paid stars in the country. Talking about ad films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor charges on a per-day basis. According to a report in Siasat Daily, Khan charges 4 – 10 crore for an ad depending upon the work, shoot, and brand.

The same report stated that the Tubelight actor was paid around 8 – 10 crores for a Pepsi commercial in 2022. Yes, you read that right. So from Rs 750 in 1983 to 8 crores in 2022, his fee hiked by around 10666566.6667% or 10000000 Crore %. Having trouble counting the zeros? That is 10 Million % in 39 years. Now that is how you define success!

Currently, he charges the same for all the brands he endorses. There is a reason he is called Sultan of Bollywood as this is one the highest prices an actor is charging right now. You can watch Salman Khan’s 1983 Campa-Cola ad and 2022 Pepsi ad below.

