Palak Tiwari is all gearing up for her big debut in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress is already a part of the Bollywood circle as she is good friends with Ibrahim Ali Khan and now in the same interview, she also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. The young actress has nothing but praises for SRK’s eldest. Shah Rukh Khan is known for his humility and charm with every person he interacts with, he is all smiles and cheerful mostly. On the other hand, Aryan is often spotted with a glum face. Keep reading to know everything in detail.

Besides Palak, the Salman Khan starrer will also feature Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, and others in the film. Pooja Hegde will play the lead opposite Bhaijaan. There are only a few days left before the film’s release, and the actors are all busy with its promotion.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak Tiwari gave us a few insights into Aryan Khan‘s personality. We have already seen him brooding most of the time, and there are memes on him showing that he hardly smiles. This interview with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress throws a completely different shade on Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

Palak Tiwari said, “He’s exactly how he seems. He’ll say a few words and he’ll make an impactful statement, leave and go back into the crowd. He’s very like that.” She added, “He’s a very sweet guy, very nice and quiet… good guy.”

Palak also revealed how Aryan Khan is at social gatherings like parties, and regarding that, she said, “He’s always on his own at parties.” She further mentioned, “He’s sweet like if you want to talk to him, he’ll speak to you and all, but he’s more like a quiet kinda guy.”

Salman Khan starrer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will mark Palak’s Bollywood debut, is all set to hit the theatres on 21st April.

