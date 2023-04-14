Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has always been the subject of trolling, but this time for a change, she was defended by the internet. The star kid was once stuck between media where paps tried to strike up a conversation with her.

Suhana, who was about to start rehearsals for her debut film The Archies, was taken aback by such direct conversations. Although she tried to maintain her calm and smiled for the cameras, photographers still continued teasing, not realising how uncomfortable it was for her.

When the video went viral, the internet came down to defend the star kid who was just starting her journey as an actor. While some schooled cameramen to behave and talk properly, others just called them out for the constant digging. Scroll down to see the video and reactions.

The video by Viral Bhayani was shared a few months back when Suhana Khan was starting her first film as an actor. While she was on the way to rehearsals, she was attacked by the media who probably wanted a byte.

But Suhana, in the video can be seen as very uncomfortable with the conversation. A cameraperson said, “Suhana Ji, Ab kya tension, ab to aap film kar rahi ho.” However, Suhana tried to ignore the conversation but as she moved ahead, another photographer commented, “Hamara chehra yaad rakho, ab to daily milenge.”

Netizens called out the photographers for such creepy behaviour. “Bezzati khrab. Sounds like road side chichore. Harrasment with cameras”, wrote one user. Another user commented, “Kya chapri paparazi hai ..my god.”

People also called out the media for almost scaring the girl. A user wrote, “jara khud ka respect rakho kaisa baat kar rahe ho.” Another user wrote, “Bechari darr gayi … you guys are doo cringe my God .. ese kon bolta hn.”

Some even tried to threaten the paps as they were teasing Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter. A user took a dig and wrote, “Tension usko nahi be SRK hai uska dad tum log tension lo.”

You can watch the video here and see for yourself how SRK’s daughter was teased.

Suhana Khan is ready to make her Hindi film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies. The Netflix original film also stars Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles.

