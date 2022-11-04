If there’s one thing more popular than Bollywood celebrities are their kids. Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam often make headlines along with Khushi Kapoor who happens to be the late actress Sridevi’s younger daughter. And today, we have got you a transformation that’s beyond magical and we’re talking about Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s 19-year-old daughter Nysa Devgan who is making headlines off late for her ‘Saawli Saloni’ looks and breaking the internet with her gorgeous beauty. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

A few years ago, Suhana, Khushi and Nysa were all teenagers and have now grown up suddenly and have only taken the best features from their superstar parents. Now, although Nysa’s Instagram account is private, but her friends keep giving a glimpse of her larger than life lifestyle and how she has turned so beautiful inside out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2019, Kajol took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of Nysa Devgan wishing her on her 16th birthday with a sweet caption. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Cut to 2022, her friend Orhan Awatramani often shares pictures with Nysa Devgan on his Instagram and her transformation is sheer magic. From dusky and petite, she has grown up into a ‘Saawli Saloni’ who you can’t take your eyes off.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Nysa Devgan is slaying and how.

There is no official announcement on whether or not Nysa wants to be a part of Bollywood but keeping in mind her parents’ legacy, we’re low-key hoping that she makes her Bollywood debut soon.

What are your thoughts on Nysa’s transformation from petite & dusky to ‘saawli saloni’? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Nysa Devgan Gets Papped In A Pink Top & Baggy Jeans After Partying With Friends, Netizen Reacts To Her Look: “Money Really Can Do Wonders”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram