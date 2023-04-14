Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been painting the town red with their unmissable romance ever since they made their relationship together. After a whirlwind romance of five years, the two tied the knot on April 14, at their Mumbai residence, in the attendance of their family members. As the couple and new parents are now celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Alia took a walk down memory lane to look back at the most adorable moments of her life. Take a look!

While Alia had often opened up about her fondness for Ranbir, the two got to work together in 2017 for their 2022 film Brahmastra. As the two began shooting, they soon got along well and started dating. The duo stole the red carpet at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding as they debuted as a couple.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor opted for a minimalistic and intimate wedding in the presence of their close family members and friends. The two had their nuptials in their flat’s balcony and donned matching ivory-coloured ethnic outfits by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. As it has been a year since their D-day, Alia took to her Instagram handle to drop some unseen pictures from their ceremony.

The first photo saw the couple hugging while being covered in Haldi. The second saw an unseen picture from their marriage proposal in Maasai Mara, Kenya. Ranbir went down on one knee to pop the question to her ladylove, while the Darlings star could not hold her happiness, extending her hands towards him. RaLia’s chemistry in the third monochrome picture indeed won our hearts. Sharing the carousel, Alia penned, “Happy Day,” and we could not agree more.

The picture saw reactions from many celebrities, including Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and more. Their fans also sent them their love and asked for more pictures. An IG user wrote, “Every picture is beautiful but second one is way tooo special,” while another penned, “Oh its 1year! Still Can’t believe.”

A third user wrote, “Looking like GF-BF in proposal pic, HUBBY-WIFEY in Haldi pic & PARENTS in 3rd pic as it should be. The vibes are so real in all the different stage.”

“All these pictures❤️💫We want more…,” wrote a fourth one.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. Congratulations to the couple on their first wedding anniversary!

