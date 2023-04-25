It’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box time! Finishing its fifth day, Salman Khan starrer has seen a drop in its collections. Reason? Well, there are multiple of them, so sit back, grab a biscuit and let’s get started to discuss what’s actually happening with the film.

In yesterday’s early trends article, we discussed how the film successfully passed the Monday test and didn’t entirely crash at the box office. But ‘not crashing’ doesn’t mean it’s doing amazingly well; it just meant it could’ve been way worse.

15.81 crore on day one already hinted how this hasn’t been the opening you’d expect from a Salman Khan starrer, but the jump over the next 2 days brought some relief to the fans and producers alike.

A 10.17 crore Monday indeed helped the film sustain well in single screens and tier 2,3 plexes. But, the premium multiplexes saw a steep decline in bookings, which has continued to affect the film on day five as well.

Due to a significant drop in premium plexes and some from tier 2,3 as well, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has seen a drop in earning in the range of 6-8 crore on its day 5 (1st Tuesday). This will take the grand total of Salman Khan’s film between 84-86 crore. Ideally, if the content of the film had clicked, this would’ve been in the 100 crore club easily by now.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a 2023 Hindi action comedy film directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. The film stars Salman Khan as Bhaijaan, a gym trainer who has three brothers and falls in love with Bhagyalakshmi (Pooja Hegde), the sister of a rowdy gangster Rowdy Anna (Venkatesh Daggubati). The film also features Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla and Vijender Singh in supporting roles.

