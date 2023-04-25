Salman Khan came up with yet another masala entertainer on the occasion of Eid and the audience seems to be approving it despite negative reviews from critics. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ) released on April 21 and has been raking in decent collections since. Scroll below for details as we update you on advance booking at the box office on Day 5.

KKBKKJ has earned collections of 68.17 crores in its opening weekend. As per the early estimates, the Farhad Samji directorial added another 9-11 crores, taking its total earnings close to 80 crores. The film has maintained a decent momentum at the ticket windows so far.

The need of the hour is for the Salman Khan starrer to remain steady hereon as the Eid festivities across the country are over. As per the box office trends flowing in, the film has minted 1.50 crores gross (as per the update at 12AM) in advance booking on Day 5.

This remains quite good compared to yesterday’s 1.83 crores. It is to be noted that Monday was also the last day of Eid celebrations, so there indeed would have been a rise in bookings. The real test begins from today, and that will decide the ultimate fate of KKBKKJ at the box office.

The Salman Khan film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The film is quite a star-studded affair with celebrities from South and Television world. Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh are among others who are seen in pivotal roles.

Note: KKBKKJ Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

