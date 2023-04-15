Palak Tiwari, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari is all set to debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is only a few days away from its release, but it seems the actress has gotten herself in trouble before it. A few days ago, in an interview, she reportedly said that the superstar had certain norms for women on the sets regarding their dress. She has now come out in defence of herself saying it was misunderstood. Keep reading to know in detail!

For the unversed Palak worked as an assistant director for Salman and Aayush Sharma’s Antim: The Final Truth. It was produced by Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Sharing her experience from the sets of that film, Tiwari revealed that women were not allowed to wear low-necklined clothes. They should be covered as he is a traditionalist.

Now, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Palak Tiwari has clarified her previous statement stating that what she said was misunderstood. As per the report she said, “It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who I have pretty much grown up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them.”

Earlier, Palak Tiwari in her interview with Siddharth Kannan said, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. She was like ‘Wow, very good’.” She was also asked whether these rules were only applicable to females.

She said, “He’s a traditionalist… Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno’, but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always’.”

On the professional front, Palak Tiwari’s Bollywood debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan led by Salman Khan is all set to hit the theatres on the 21st of April.

