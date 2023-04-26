Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released last Friday as an Eidi to his massive fan base. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, boasts an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal, amongst others. It is currently in its first week, and below are details of its advance booking at the box office on Day 6.

KKBKKJ opened to mixed reviews from audiences and most critics. The film is a mass entertainer, but viewers wanted it to be strong on content, which many felt was lacking. Despite all the views, it keeps witnessing footfalls at the ticket windows. So far, KKBKKJ has earned 78.34 crores at the box office (official collections till Day 4).

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has earned 0.80 crores gross (as per the update at 12AM) via advance booking on Day 6. This is indeed a fall from yesterday’s collections of 1.50 crores gross but an expected one. Mass entertainers generally show low advance bookings during weekdays and are majorly dependent on walk-in audiences. Same is the case with Salman Khan starrer.

In addition, it is to be noted that the average ticket prices have been slashed down to as low as Rs 150-160, which is surprising considering the fact that it is a Salman Khan film. KKBKKJ, as per the latest updates, has sold 45,000+ tickets. Albeit, all eyes are now on the evening and night shows, and hopefully, there will be an upward trend on the graph via spot bookings.

Note: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

