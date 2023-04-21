Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is all set to wrap up its run at the box office soon. Released with very high expectations, the film didn’t perform that well and now, with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnessing a grand release, it’s the pretty end of the game for Ajay’s film. Here’s how much it has earned on the worldwide front till now!

Helmed by Ajay Devgn himself, the film marks Ajay’s fourth directorial venture. Upon its release, it opened to decent reviews from critics and the audience. However, the action thriller had too much violence and a dark undertone, which restricted its audience base. As a result, the expected result wasn’t seen at the box office.

At the worldwide box office, Bholaa has earned 118.47 crores gross so far. It includes 103.47 crores gross from India and 15 crores gross from overseas. It’s not at all a good total considering the scale and face value of the film, still, something is better than nothing. The Ajay Devgn starrer would wrap up its run below the 125 crore mark.

Coming up next, Ajay Devgn has Maidaan scheduled for its theatrical release. The film was in the making for a long. Let’s see if that biggie brings Ajay back into the box office game. It is based on India’s golden era of Football and Ajay will be seen essaying the role of Football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It releases on 23rd June.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

