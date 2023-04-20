We’re just a day away from witnessing Salman Khan’s return to the big screens. Yes, the actor is making a comeback after three and a half years (as a lead hero) with his family entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Not just Salman fans but even others have high hopes for the film as once again, Bhai is coming on the special occasion of Eid, the festive period which has given us some huge box office hits.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is a litmus test of Salman Khan’s stardom as he’s making his first full-fledged appearance after the horrific Covid pandemic. We have seen how several big stars have witnessed a downfall by suffering a total rejection by the neutral audience. And unlike Tiger 3, which is in a huge buzz even among the neutral audience, KKBKKJ is more of a film which would be majorly driven by Salman fans.

So yes, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a test of Salman Khan’s pull at the box office. Surprisingly, the actor has opted for popular pricing for the film, which means ticket rates are low when compared to what we generally witness for Bollywood biggies. Though the popular pricing makes tickets affordable for the common man, it could hamper the box office number game.

In the pre-pandemic era, Salman Khan gave us 10 films on Eid. Take a look at their day 1 collection below:

Wanted – 5.10 crores Dabangg- 14.50 crores Bodyguard- 21 crores Ek Tha Tiger- 32.92 crores Kick- 26 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan- 27.25 crores Sultan- 36.54 crores Tubelight– 21.15 crores Race 3- 29.17 crores Bharat- 42.30 crores

If we calculate the average, it’s 25.59 crores opening per film for Salman Khan. This figure looks like a tough one to be met by Salman Khan starrer to achieve. Let’s see what happens tomorrow!

